SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The upper Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento was riddled with bullets Sunday night. No one was hurt but neighbors are left wondering when the violence will stop.

The sound of a neighborhood under fire was caught on surveillance video.

We showed the video to resident Keysha Davis.

“That sounds like a semi-automatic weapon. Yea and my kids live right here,” she said.

The barrage of bullets fired Sunday night was startling but not surprising to Davis.

“I’m not going to lie, it is normal. We literally go on with our day like nothing happened because we’re so used to it,” she said.

The Sacramento police department recorded the incident in their daily activity log with just a few short sentences to summarize the incident.

Crime scene investigators did canvass the neighborhood for evidence and witnesses. Sgt. Sabrina Briggs told CBS13.

“We want our community to know that investigations of this nature remain a high priority for our department and detectives are following up on this incident,” she said.

“My daughter and my son are both college students. They have the right to have low-income affordable housing that is safe,” Davis said.

It’s a fight Davis has put up with for years.

“I used the be on the resident advisory board as the chairperson and we used to bring up these issues. When do you wake up and change this?” she said.

Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency security guards patrol these streets seven days a week, but for families in the neighborhood, it’s not enough.

“Oh wow. I just keep my kids in the house — it’s for my protection and for theirs,” said a resident.

There were no injuries reported on Sunday evening as a result of the incident.

Sacramento police say will continue to look into this incident and patrol the area.