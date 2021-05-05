SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The 2021 California State Fair is being postponed again as Cal Expo remains a COVID-19 vaccination center.

On Wednesday, fair organizers announced that Cal Expo’s extension of vaccination programs through September means that the fair will be postponed.

Organizers were hopeful, however, that some type of fair could possibly take place later in the year.

“There is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, and I am proud that Cal Expo has been able to play such an important role during this difficult time,” said Rick Pickering, CEO of Cal Expo, in a statement.

A slimmed-down version of the fair is one of the possibilities that will be discussed for later in the year, Cal Expo officials said.

Throughout the pandemic, Cal Expo has been used as a testing hub and later as a mass vaccination location. Tens of thousands of people got tested at the Cal Expo site, officials say.

No California State Fair took place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say Cal Expo, on average, generates more than $300 million a year into the local economy – with the fair being a large part of that money.