FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A man is crediting his father and first responders for saving his life after he had a mini-stroke while hiking near Foresthill last month.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on April 24, 26-year-old Brian Lee and his father were out on their first backpacking trip along a remote part of the Bake Oven Trail when he started feeling ill.

In minutes, Brian said he went from feeling tingly to his speech becoming slurred. Once he lost his ability to speak, Brian’s father knew it was time to get help.

Brian’s father had to hike more than 10 miles before he could find help for his son, though. Once he was in range, he called for help and California Highway Patrol as well as a search and rescue team were dispatched.

While the episode happened in the evening, crews were not able to rescue Brian until early the next morning.

It turns out that Brian had suffered a transient ischemic attack – a kind of mini-stroke where there was a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain, the sheriff’s office says.

Brian is now recovering and shared his story in a video posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, thanking his rescuers and dad for their work.

Authorities say the incident is a good reminder for hikers to always be prepared and to travel in pairs.