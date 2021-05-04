TRACY (CBS13) – A man who sparked a bomb scare at a Tracy gas station on Monday night has been released from jail.

Deputies say a man dialed 9-1-1 to say he was inside the Valero gas station on south Schulte Road and that he was holding a pipe bomb.

The area was evacuated by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was brought it. But it turns out the device was actually just an airbag inflator.

Two similar devices were also found inside his car.

Despite the bomb squad response, the man was only charged with being under the influence of drugs.