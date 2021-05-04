BOSTON (CBS) – It’s May 4, or as Star Wars fans prefer, May the 4th be with you. And the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is ready for Star Wars Day.

The agency has posted Star Wars-themed message boards up on local highways with sayings like “trust the force and wear your seatbelt,” and in a tribute to Yoda, “there is no try, wear a seatbelt you will.”

And a few more. We will be alternating these on @MassDOT signs this morning and afternoon.#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/EwLUIn1tNZ — Jonathan Gulliver (@JLGulliver) May 4, 2021

“It’s always a good day for safety and litter messages but today is also a special day for Star Wars fans, so we thought we would mix it up a bit with some themed messages,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver tweeted Tuesday.