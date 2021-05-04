SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A local sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

On April 21, Kevin Gerolaga, 34, got into an argument with his girlfriend and ended up shooting her in the face, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated. Fortunately, she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Gerolgaga is still at large. He is considered by deputies to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (209) 468-4400; option 1