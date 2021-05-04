SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Los Rios Community College District says they’ll have more in-person classes this coming fall, but a full return isn’t being planned until next year.

On Tuesday, the district announced an update to its reopening plan. Officials say the Fall 2021 semester will feature more in-person offerings as well as a partial on-campus return of most student support services.

However, Los Rios doesn’t expect a full return to campuses until the Spring 2022 semester.

“Our colleges are critical to the economic mobility of so many students and families in our region and we are committed to meeting student demand for in-person and online classes,” said Los Rios Chancellor Brian King in a statement.

All the reopening plans are based on if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve.

The Los Rios district consists of American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City colleges.

Other colleges in the region, like UC Davis, are planning on a return to full in-person instruction by fall.