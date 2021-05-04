SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a local residence on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the garage at a home on Icarus Court in South Sacramento, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department. Everyone who was inside the home was able to get out. No injuries were reported.

Fire has been extinguished, no injuries reported. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 4, 2021

Firefighters were able to attack the fire via a side door, to avoid having to go through the home’s living area.

On Thursday, firefighters battled a similar fire at a home in Rancho Cordova. The cause of that garage fire was a gas burner in the garage that had been left unattended.

Following that fire, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department tweeted, “Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires.”

There were also no injuries reported in that fire.