SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a bicyclist happened upon a deadly crash off the levee along Highway 160 over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, Saturday morning, they got a report from a bicyclist who noticed an overturned SUV resting against a tree off the levee south of Scribner Road.

No one else had reported the crash at that point, CHP says.

Officers soon responded to the scene and found that one person, a 24-year-old Rancho Cordova woman, was in that car. She was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the driver had been speeding northbound on SR-160 when, for an unknown reason, they swerved to the left and hit a guardrail. The car then overturned and crashed onto the west bank off the levee road.

Exactly when the crash took place, however, is still trying to be determined. Officers who responded to the scene noted that the car was already cool to the touch.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Adrianna Avitia.