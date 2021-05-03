SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter is being sued by a Texas woman after, she says, the group’s founder accused her of racist and threatening emails she never sent.

CBS13 sat down with Karra Crowley at her lawyer’s office in Rocklin to ask about the emails sent to BLM under her name.

“I was shocked. I was in total disbelief,” said Crowley.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento received racist emails last week, calling white people “Kings,” & claiming Crowley “always taught our children to fear African Americans.” Crowley says despite the account handle, the emails didn’t come from her.

“Absolutely not and I don’t believe any of that,” she said.

BLM Sacramento took to Facebook to post the hateful emails, garnering hundreds of likes and sparking backlash on social media.

To expose the person behind the account, Black Lives Matter Sacramento founder, Tanya Faison went on to write about Crowley that “her information has been verified.”

“She knew my business address PO box, phone numbers,” said Crowley, who claims she asked Faison to remove the post.

“Karra wrote to them and said this is not me, they should have pulled it down they refused,” said Crowley’s Attorney, Jeff Ocrach, who says Crowley is not suing BLM and Faison for thousands of dollars.

“The real goal is to have this trash taken off the internet and have BLM apologize for what they’ve done,” says Ocrash.

Faison did not return our request for comment but other local activists say they’ve received hateful messages like these before.

“These hateful emails that the majority of us activists… we’re constantly getting death threats,” says Berry Accius, who founded Sacramento’s Voice of the Youth.

“A lot of people use fake identities, we have to deal with that kind of rhetoric and that kind of poison. A lot of us just don’t react to it,” said Accius.

Crowley and her lawyer say they’ll prove the messages aren’t hers after Google traces the account’s IP address.

CBS13 reached out to Tanya Faison, the founder of Sacramento’s Black Lives Matter chapter, but did not immediately hear back.