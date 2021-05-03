STOCKTON (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are seriously cracking down on sideshow activity in the Central Valley.

The San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force was out in force for a county-wide effort against sideshows over the weekend. In total, Stockton police say the mission resulted in 169 traffic stops, 118 citations, 19 vehicles towed, 44 vehicles inspected, 7 vehicles sent to the state referee.

Along with the vehicles seized, police say 14 people were arrested. One of those arrests happened after Stockton police officers tried to pull over a suspect near San Joaquin and Lafayette streets.

That driver took off and sparked a short chase that ended when they crashed into a pole.

Officers say a pair of suspects got out and tried to run, but officers were able to force them to the ground. Eventually, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old boy were arrested.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was also arrested after another vehicle stop near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Turnpike.

The joint taskforce against sideshows includes CHP Stockton, Stockton police, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, Lodi police, Manteca police, and Tracy police.