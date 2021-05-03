TRACY (CBS13) – Multiple pipe bombs were found inside a vehicle in Tracy on Monday.

The devices were found in the area of S. Schulte Road and Mountain House Parkway, according to the San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office.

According to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, the suspect arrived at a Valero Gas station and said he had pipe bombs. The man was arrested at gunpoint and the sheriff’s office’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team searched his vehicle and found two bombs, They are continuing to clear the vehicle.