KEYES (CBS13) – A teenage boy was killed in a shootout in Keyes, and detectives don’t believe he was the intended victim.

Friends identifed the victim as Evan Robinson, 16. They say he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“What happened to him is horrible, he didn’t deserve this,” said Rafael. Alvarez.

He said he rushed to the shooting scene when Robinson was shot and killed Sunday night after a fight broke out near a taco truck. That’s when someone opened fire. Robinson was shot and died at the scene.

Alvarez said, “He deserved a better life. He deserved to go far. I really love him, you know?”

Friends say Robinson, a former member of the varsity Hughson Oilers football team, was well respected in this tight-knit community.

His devastated family saying the loss doesn’t feel real.

His little sister Naveah Turner too distraught to speak.

“He loves his family,” said her dad Chris.

“Want to say something to Evan?” Chris asked his daughter.

“I miss you so much,” Naveah said in tears.

Lorraine Archuleta came to pay her respects. She says Evan was best friends with her grandkids.

“It’s not even safe to walk around anywhere anymore! I liked him a lot. He was a good kid,” she said.

Now she’s calling for justice, and calling for the person who shot him to come forward.

“Whoever did this to him, they need to pay the price,” said Archuleta.

The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office says those involved drove away in a silver car. They have identified a person of interest but aren’t releasing that person’s name.

Detectives say there were a lot of people at the taco truck and they hope eyewitnesses come forward with any information they may have.