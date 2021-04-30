Question of the Day / Friday Dance Party - 4/30Since Disneyland is opening today (yay!), Court finishes out a Friday (yay!) show with a question: What's the first ride you hit when you go to Disneyland? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend with an (extended) Friday Dance Party! Thanks for joining us, we'll see you tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

5 hours ago

Wiki Who? - "Friday"John's here with a "Friday" edition of Wiki Who? It's Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, and John Witherspoon from "Friday!" Play along with us, and see if anyone can win the coveted (open) jar of relish from the Good Day fridge!

5 hours ago

Aloha Friday - 4/30Jordan is here with Aloha Friday! Today, it's a bit of a language lesson as he gets John, Court and Cody to learn some Hawaiian phrases, and use them in sentences! The results are...mixed.

5 hours ago

Big Day Of Giving Is Coming Up!The Big Day of Giving encourages generosity every year, and it's coming up next week! Vasey Coman and Zoe Fishman join Cody to get us ready!

6 hours ago

Healthy Recipes For KidsGetting kids to eat "clean" can be a big challenge, but there are ways to spice up your meals with some fun foods! Adam Bonnier from Miniware joins Courtney with some great ideas!

6 hours ago