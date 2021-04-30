OAKDALE (CBS13) — A woman has died after a head-on crash involving a box truck along Highway 108/120 between Oakdale and Knights Ferry on Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6 a.m., the woman was driving a sedan westbound on SR-108 east of Lancaster Road when she approached a bend in the road. For some reason, she let her car go into the oncoming lane — right in front of a box truck.

#TrafficAlert #KnightsFerry Traffic Incident on SR-120 at Kennedy Road. Roadway is blocked. Take alternate routes. No eto. pic.twitter.com/3YZfWKUc5d — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) April 30, 2021

The woman sedan was then struck head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

One-way traffic control was in place through most of the morning. The roadway was cleared by 10:30 a.m., but some residual traffic may remain.