The beet margarita can be made without the alcohol as a beet mocktail. It’s packed with flavor and fresh citrus.

Ingredients:

1 oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. of blanco tequila

1/4 of Red Ace Organics Beet Performance or add 1 teaspoon of 100% Beet Juice Powder

1/2 oz. of Agave Nectar

1 lime wheel

1 lemon wheel

2 ice cubes

Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Instructions:

– Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

– Shake the ingredients for about 15 to 30 seconds.

– Add the ice and a lemon wheel and lime wheel to a glass and pour the drink over the ice.

– Serve as is and enjoy. Add a colorful garnish such as a rosemary sprig.

For more information on Red Ace Organics, visit: http://www.redaceorganics.com