SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A group of Sacramento City Unified parents is threatening to sue the district’s school board if students don’t return full-time before the end of the school year.

The legal threat in limbo demands a normal 4- or 5-day in-person class schedule, despite there being only weeks left on the school calendar.

“The kids had learning loss for 13 months,” said John Meyers, with SCUSD Students First. “The kids can’t lose another week, another month. Every day counts.”

Meyers is a member of the group that sent a letter to the SCUSD school board. The letter calls distance learning a failure, and argues that schools have a constitutional obligation to offer in-person instruction – among other things.

“We feel we do need to get children back to school in some capacity to get kids back in the fall,” Meyers said.

The district told CBS13 a full return is in the works.

“It’s our goal to get as many of our students back to in-person learning as quickly as possible,” said Tara Gallegos, a spokesperson for Sac City Unified.

She was unable to speak to the letter but said the district did pass a resolution at the last board meeting committing to an in-person return next year.

Still, some parents say it should happen now as frustration is felt by many. Especially, they say, as nearby districts are back 4-5 days a week on campus. SCUSD is only in the classroom for two.

“I think it’s hard to be motivated and accomplish anything besides the basics,” said Gwynnae Byrd, whose kids are at the high school level.

She said she, like many others, is eager for the change but believes a lawsuit may not be the solution.

“Definitely feel the need to want to do that,” Byrd said. “But I don’t think it’s practical, and a distraction.”

Still, the district debate continues as the clock ticks on getting more kids back in class.

The letter to the district asks for a response or change from the district by May 3rd, but the district can’t make any changes without working with their labor partners, like the Sacramento City Teachers Association or SEIU. The teacher’s association did not return any of our requests for comment.