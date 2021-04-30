SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters say one person has been rushed to the hospital after a large fire tore through an apartment complex in Del Paso Heights early Friday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 3:45 a.m along the 300 block of Anderson Court.

It appears the fire grew very quickly, with the incident going to two alarms, but everyone inside the units managed to get out in time. A total of nine people had to evacuate.

Heavy flames could be seen shooting from the upper units. By the time the flames were under control, the structure suffered significant damage.

Firefighters say the person who was taken to the hospital was found in a front yard. Officials say the person, who is now in critical condition, had jumped out of a second-story window.

No other injuries were reported.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.