SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a late-night shooting near American River College on Thursday, authorities say.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they got a report a little after 11:30 a.m. for a possible shooting with one victim along the 4900 block of College Oak Drive.READ MORE: 1 Person Hospitalized After Jumping Out Window After Fire At Del Paso Heights Apartments
At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least once. Deputies started live saving measures, but medics soon pronounced him dead.READ MORE: Driver Killed In Head-On Crash On Highway Between Oakdale And Knights Ferry
Homicide detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting.MORE NEWS: 2 Of 3 People Killed In Highway 99 Crash Identified
No suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed is also not being released at this point.