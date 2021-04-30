SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a late-night shooting near American River College on Thursday, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they got a report a little after 11:30 a.m. for a possible shooting with one victim along the 4900 block of College Oak Drive.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least once. Deputies started live saving measures, but medics soon pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed is also not being released at this point.