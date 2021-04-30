SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have released the names of two of the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Sacramento earlier in the week.

California Highway Patrol said, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, an SUV and sedan were involved in a crash along northbound Highway 99 just south of Elverta Road. Officers said the sedan, which was stopped in the #2 lane, was then rear-ended by a box truck.

All three people inside the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two of the victims: 67-year-old Antelope resident Nitya Raju (the sedan driver) and 68-year-old Sacramento resident Masla mani (one of the passengers).

The name of the third passenger killed in the crash has not been released, but CHP identified her as a 62-year-old woman from Fiji.

Neither drugs nor DUI were a factor in the crash, investigators said.