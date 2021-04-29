YUBA CITY (CBS13) – An armed suspect standoff is unfolding in Sutter County between sheriff’s deputies and a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in Yuba City.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Allen Drive and Anthony Way. Deputies arrived on the scene and found the body of a dead man, according to a statement from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies the alleged gunman was seen running into a residence while holding a gun. The residence is not the suspect’s house; however, everyone who lives there was able to make it out safely.

Sheriff’s department negotiators are on the scene to get a peaceful surrender, the agency says.

There is currently a shelter-in-place order in effect. No one has been forced to evacuate from the neighborhood.

No further details, including the name of the suspect or victim, have been released.