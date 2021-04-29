SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) – Phil Collins and Genesis are reuniting for their first tour in 14 years. But if you want to see them play, you’ll have to travel. The farthest west the band is currently scheduled to play is Chicago.

“The Last Domino?” Tour kicks off on Thursday. It starts in Europe and will move to the U.S. in Chicago on Nov. 15. The 14-date tour will also include Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

The tour ends in Boston on Dec. 15 at the TD Garden.

“Presale registration for all North American shows is open now through Sunday, May 2nd at 11:59 p.m. ET,” the band’s website says. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 5.

Genesis was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

