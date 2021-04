SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who, they say, is at risk.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office says John Torgerson was last seen Wednesday afternoon on Garden Highway Interstate 80.

Deputies say the 71-year-old suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call 9-1-1.