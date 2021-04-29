PIONEER (CBS13) – A Pioneer man is in custody, accused of walking behind an elementary school with a shotgun, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

The principal of Pioneer Elementary School called 9-1-1 to report the man shortly before 10 a.m., deputies said. They stated the suspect was walking the back fence line armed with the shotgun.

The sheriff’s office said the school had accounted for all students and teachers prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Deputies set up a perimeter and were informed that the man had walked into the woods behind the school.

After receiving a description of the man, investigators went through records to determine possible involved parties in the area and attempted to make contact with a man who matched the description, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the man was confrontational when they arrived at his home and he refused to comply. Though he resisted, the man was eventually arrested. He was identified as Michael Daniel Wilson, 61.

A loaded shotgun matching the description of the gun seen earlier and a loaded handgun were located outside Wilson’s residence.

Wilson reportedly admitted to deputies that he was high and drunk at the time he was at the school. Detectives said they located around 25 grams of meth, paraphernalia and additional firearms in Wilson’s home.

He faces charges of child endangerment, resisting arrest and various drug- and weapons-related charges.