RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A fire broke out Thursday at a home in Rancho Cordova.

The fire started inside the garage of a home on White Rain Way. According to Metro Fire, the cause of the blaze was a gas-powered burner that had been left on.

Metro Fire tweeted videos of smoke coming out of the garage and firefighters working in and around the garage, and on the roof of the home, removing shingles and searching for possible flames.

No further information about the fire has been released.