DIXON (CBS13) – A man is dead Thursday morning after he crashed his vehicle alongside Interstate 80 in the Dixon area.

According to the CHP, the man was driving a sedan on Oday Road, a frontage road, in Dixon when his car veered left and slammed head-on into the end of a cement bridge crossing.

He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, an officer told CBS13.

The name of the man has not been released. No other information about the crash is available.