FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Department has accused a man of starting the Markley Fire that killed two people.

Vacaville resident Victor Serriteno was arrested back in September after the body of a missing woman was found in Stebbins Cold Canyon. He has been in police custody ever since.

Today, the Solano County Sheriff’s Department says he is to blame for the Markley Fire that happened in the summer of 2020. It’s just one of several wildfires that made up the devastating LNU complex

Serriteno allegedly set the fire in order to hide the body of Priscilla Castro. The fire then burned out of control, resulting in more than 30,000 acres burned across Solano County. Two other people, 64-year-old Leon Bone and 82-year-old Douglas Mai, also died as a result of the fire.

Serriteno is facing several charges, including murder and arson.

This was the result of a months-long investigation involving several agencies, including Cal Fire and Vacaville PD.