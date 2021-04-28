SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a car flipped over onto the front yard of a south Sacramento home and also damaged a nearby church early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little after 4:30 a.m. along the 7400 block of 24th Street.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a vehicle on its roof. It had apparently crashed into a fence, damaged a church, then ended up flipped over onto its roof in the front yard of a home.
Both the driver and a passenger inside were treated for minor injuries, police say.
Exactly what led up to the crash is now under investigation