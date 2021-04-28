SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people died after the car they were in was rear-ended twice along Highway 99 near Elverta on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said a sedan was traveling in the northbound lanes of the highway at around 2:30 p.m. when it was rear-ended by an SUV and then rear-ended again by an approximately 30-foot box truck.

Three people were killed in the crash: the driver, 67-year-old Nitya Raju of Antelope, and two passengers, 68-year-old Masla Mani from Sacramento, and a third, unidentified 62-year-old woman from Fiji.

It is unclear if anyone in the SUV was hurt in the crash.

A road closure was implemented in the area for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors, investigators said.