YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a missing Sonoma County man was found disoriented in a remote Yolo County field – with his burned-out car nearby.

The discovery happened back on Saturday. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area near County Road 36 and County Road 106 after a disoriented elderly man was found in a field by farmworkers.

Deputies soon discovered that the man had been reported missing out of Sonoma County two days before.

It appears the man had driven a car to the area. Deputies soon discovered that car nearby, finding that it had caught fire.

Exactly how the fire started is unclear, but the sheriff’s office says no one was hurt.

The man has now been reunited with his family.