WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Four teens are facing felony charges after they allegedly burglarized schools in Wheatland, stole food, and caused damage.

Over the weekend, a 13-year-old Bear River Middle School student and 15-year-old Wheatland High School student were allegedly captured on video surveillance burglarizing Bear River Middle School, according to a statement from Wheatland police.

The teens turned off the power breaker which caused 600 cartons of milk to spoil. They also allegedly broke into the school and caused damage. The teens then joined two other 13-year-old students, who were captured on video surveillance burglarizing Wheatland High School, stealing food, and extinguishing a fire extinguisher, say police.

Police identified three of the teens and arrested them on Tuesday. All four suspects face felony charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.