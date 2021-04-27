Question of the Day - 4/26Tina closes out a Monday show with her Question of the Day: Since the Oscars were last night, what's on your must-watch movie list now? Everyone answers, and then we head off to the Drew Barrymore show at 11! Thanks for watching today, we appreciate you hanging out with us! Join us tomorrow morning starting at 4:30!

16 hours ago

Court's Fashion Forum - 4/26, 10amCourt's back with part two of her Academy Awards edition of Fashion Forum! Who gets the pass and who gets the dreaded fail?

16 hours ago

Tapa The World's New Seasonal Menu!A local spot is unveiling their new seasonal menu! Brooke and Marcos Murillo from "Tapa The World" join our Dina Kupfer to show it off!

16 hours ago

Urban Desserts in Rancho CordovaA Rancho Cordova spot has plenty of sweets to keep you satisfied! Julissa Ortiz is at Urban Desserts in Rancho Cordova showing us around!

16 hours ago

Succulent Sale in Fair Oaks - 4/26, 10amLori's back in Fair Oaks, showing us MORE of what you can find at the cactus and succulent sale this weekend!

16 hours ago