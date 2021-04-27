Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Question of the Day - 4/27
What was the last thing you had delivered to your house?
2 hours ago
Virtual Science Expo
Lincoln High School's Science Expo is in its 16th year but due to the pandemic, the event is going virtual. Julissa Ortiz was there live to see the students' experiments.
2 hours ago
StreetZlan Basement
Streetzlan owners Erick and Jessiva Silva have added a little merch store next door to their restaurant. They're running a deli and selling their sauces and mixes that made their restaurant successful! Tina visited them at the new store and got a preview of the deli sandwiches.
3 hours ago
Slap You with Science - 4/27
"Dr." Cody Stark is bringing the science and the violence in today's edition of Slap You with Science!
3 hours ago
Sacramento Beer Week: Urban Roots Brewing
Urban Roots Brewing is participating in Sac Beer Week!
3 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Monday's Show Info (4/27/21)
Monday's Show Info (4/26/21)
Sunday's Show Info (4/25/21)
Saturday's Show Info (4/24/21)
Friday's Show Info (4/23/21)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Trailer Is Wild
April 27, 2021 at 12:31 pm
Filed Under:
CW
,
DC's Legends
,
exclusively
,
Legends Of Tomorrow
,
season 6
,
super-sized
CW is exclusively revealing a super-sized look at ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6.