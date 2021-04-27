DAVIS (CBS13) – A homeless woman was brutally beaten outside of a grocery store in Davis Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the woman known to many people in the area as Heidi was attacked outside of the Nugget Market on Chiles Road.

Witnesses say it was a “particularly heinous attack.” Several people came to Heidi’s aide and held her attacker until police arrive. Others also rendered aid to Heidi until an ambulance arrived and took her to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Download the CBS Sacramento News App

Heidi suffered injuries to her face and head, police say. Witnesses tell CBS13 she is well known in the area and beloved.

Her attacker, who police identified as 59-year-old Jospeh Granken, was arrested on felony assault charges and has been booked into the Yolo County Jail. He’s also accused of assaulting one of the people who stopped the attack.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Davis Police Department Investigations Unit at 530-747-5400.