MODESTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers say they eradicated thousands of marijuana plants after a raid of an illegal growing operation near Modesto.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says they served a search warrant at a property along the 2100 block of Robertson Road on Tuesday morning.
An illegal marijuana grow was found at the property, deputies say.
About 6,000 marijuana plants were seized and during the operation, the sheriff's office says. Two people were also arrested in connection to the raid.
The names of the two suspects arrested have not been released.