SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The man suspected in a hit-and-run that ejected an infant from a stroller in south Sacramento has been arrested after a months-long search.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened back on Feb. 7. A mother was out pushing her infant in a stroller and was crossing the intersection of Lucchesi Drive and Harney Way when they were struck by a minivan.

The infant was ejected onto the street in the crash; the driver took off without checking on either the woman or the infant, officers say.

A few days later, officers say they were tipped off that the minivan was abandoned along the 9800 block of Dino Drive in Elk Grove. Officers were able to recover the vehicle and the driver was soon identified as Joel Alonzo.

Still, it wasn’t until April 22 that CHP says they got an alert from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office that Alonzo had been found in a homeless camp under the bridge near French Road and German Drive.

Alonzo was arrested and has been charged with felony hit-and-run, vehicle theft (as the minivan he was allegedly driving was reported stolen), receiving stolen property and a probation violation.

Both the mother and baby were said to be recovering from the incident.