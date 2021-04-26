GOLD RIVER (CBS13) – A man is facing arson charges after, police say, he intentionally set fire to a Gold River home.

Metro fire responded to the report of intense flames at the Gold River home around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators say three people inside were able to escape without getting hurt, thanks to working smoke detectors.

Donna Love lives near the home and says her neighbors stood on her driveway watching as the flames grew bigger, not knowing how it started.

“My dog was growling; I woke up to bright lights and I was like, ‘what the heck there must have been somebody hurt,'” she said.

An investigation revealed the fire was set intentionally. John Paul Walters is now suspected of arson. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

The people who live inside the home have been displaced. They had moved into the home just a few months ago. Two vehicles that were parked in the home’s garage at the time were destroyed.

The community of Gold River is located just south of Fair Oaks, across the American River.