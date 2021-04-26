FRESNO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Carmichael woman died over the weekend when the vehicle she was in crashed and caught fire in Fresno County.

On Sunday around 8 a.m., a U-Haul was heading southbound on Highway 99, south of Manning Avenue, when it swerved off of the right shoulder and into the unimproved dirt/grass gore point. There, the truck hit a eucalyptus tree causing major damage to the U-Haul and reportedly trapping the U-Haul’s occupants.

A Fresno-area CHP officer arrived at the scene as it started to burn. The officer and a passerby were able to free a man from the truck and pull him to safety; however, they were unable to free a woman who was trapped in the passenger seat. The truck then became engulfed in flames.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The CHP officer was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Officers have not released the name of the man and woman.