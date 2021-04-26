AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A Calaveras County man is suspected of driving under the influence in a crash that left an Amador County daycare damaged.

At around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, 34-year-old Brian Travis Smith was driving on westbound State Round 88 near Ranch Road when Smith’s vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and down a dirt embankment. It then slammed into a daycare that was, fortunately, unoccupied at the time, according to CHP Amador.

The daycare sustained major structural damage. Smith also suffered major injuries, say officers. They believe alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the crash.