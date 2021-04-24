DAVIS (CBS13) – California has long been seeing the effects of climate change with raging wildfires and grueling drought seasons, but researchers say the soil is the secret weapon in the fight.

Longtime Delta Farmer Eddie Zuckerman knows the land at the corner of Correia Road and Highway 12 from every side. The farmland has been in his family for more than 100 years.

“As a farmer, soil health to us is very important,” said Zuckerman. “We are good stewards of the environment because if you don’t have a healthy soil profile you’re not going to be a successful farmer.”

But healthy soil may have a larger impact than you realize.

“Climate change is right here, right now. Whether it’s the drought we’re experiencing, the wildfire, the flood, the hurricane,” said UC Davis Professor Ben Houlton with the Department of Land, Air and Water.

UC Davis researchers have studied techniques that enhance soil. Think of it like adding probiotics to improve your gut health. They’re adding compost or even rock dust to improve soil health.

“It can help with water conservation. It can help with nutrient and fertilizer use and it can help get CO2 out of the air. So that’s the kind of win-win solution that we need to think much more about,” said Houlton.

“It takes a lot. You’re growing a whole other crop often when you have cover crops in the middle. It can mean changing up your management quite a bit.

UC ANR Orchard Adviser Kat Jarvis-Shean says that’s where government incentive programs have made a difference. California’s Healthy Soils Program received $40.5 million in funding between 2016 and 2019 to provide grants to farmers who use healthy soil practices.

“Helping farmers and ranchers be climate warriors by how we take care of our soil because if we take care of our soil our soil will take care of us,” said Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Farmers like Zuckerman don’t just see it as dirt. Soil is the gold in the ground and he’s looking at ways to turn healthy soil practices into profit.

“Agriculture is a tough game to make money in and we’re working towards monetizing the sequestration efforts that we’re doing with rice,” said Zuckerman.