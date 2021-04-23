SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento kicked off the weekend with a buzz over beer.

Sac Beer Week began Friday night, just as businesses across the region are starting to see more customers and fewer COVID restrictions. It’s one of the first events local breweries have had in a year.

Customers and businesses are ready to make up for lost time and keep the beer scene alive.

“We’re all starting to get back in the swing of things and it’s starting to feel a lot like what I’m told normal is,” said James Noss, the head brewer at LogOff Brewery.

LogOff Brewery in Rancho Cordova opened up just as the pandemic started. They survived the shutdowns and made it to beer week 2021.

“It’s always been a bit stressful since we’ve been open,” Noss said.

All of the breweries involved are hosting dozens of events, including live music and bingo.

“Most of these businesses are family run and family operated,” said Amanda Norton, economic development director with the City of Rancho Cordova.

The goal is to make people feel welcome, but also comfortable.

“We are a little hesitant about having too big of a crowd but at the same time we want as many people as we can to safely come through and just drink some beer,” said Juan Carlos Cuevas, sales manager at Alvaro Craft Brewery.

The more than 20 businesses participating in beer week are all brewing a different version of a beer called “Rising Together.”

“It’s a base IPA recipe. Some people have done an IPA and others have done a hazy IPA,” Noss said.

It’s a celebration and recognition of all they’ve been through.

“We’re just trying to do everything that we can to keep that since going and stay afloat and keep pushing past staying afloat and actually really thrive,” Cuevas said.

Sac Beer Frontier created an interactive map of all of the breweries involved in Beer Week. You can find that link here.