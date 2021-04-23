SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man suspected of hitting another man outside a Sacramento grocery store earlier in April is now facing homicide charges after the victim died.

Sacramento police say, on April 1, officers responded to the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers discovered that a man had struck another man once in the face in front of the Grocery Outlet store.

The man that was struck was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, police say that man died from his injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect – 24-year-old Daniel Tui – back on the day of the incident for felony assault and elder abuse charges.

With the victim’s death, Tui is now facing added charges of homicide.

No motive has been identified for the assault. Tui and the victim did not know each other, police say.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this point, but the coroner’s office confirms he was 67-years-old.