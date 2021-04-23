ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a short chase and crashing along Highway 99 early Friday morning.

Officers say, around 2:30 a.m., they tried to pull over a driver who was reportedly speeding and weaving through lanes on the southbound side of the freeway near Sheldon Road. That driver wouldn’t stop, however, sparking a short chase through the Elk Grove area.

Eventually, the suspect crashed into a guardrail near Eschinger Road. The vehicle ended up on its roof.

The driver was rushed to the hospital; officers described the suspect’s injuries as serious.

CHP says they are investigating if the driver was under the influence at the time of the chase and crash.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area along southbound Highway 99 due to one lane still being blocked.