Question of the Day - 4/20If you were an author, what genre would you write?

14 hours ago

GDS Celeb LookalikesIt's celebrity lookalike day so we want to see if our Good Day family can be celebrity doppelgangers!

14 hours ago

Adaptive Water Sports Athlete, Pt. 2We watch Elisha Nelson tear it up on the water!

14 hours ago

FanPAWstic News - 4/20Courtney Dempsey has some cute and awesome animal stories!

14 hours ago

School Bus Crash On I-5 Near StocktonNo children were on board the bus at the time, authorities say.

14 hours ago