SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo’s new cheetah brothers are set to go on exhibit starting Friday.

The zoo says Rowdy and Zig Zag actually arrived from the Wildlife Safari cheetah breeding program in Oregon back on April 11, but have been settling into their new surroundings off exhibit.

Earlier this week, the pair were allowed into their new exhibit without public access so they could continue to settle in.

The exhibit was previously the zoo’s Australia habitat. It has since gone through some upgrades in anticipation of the cheetahs, including adding grass, heating elements under some shade, and a glass panel so people can get a closer look at the big cats.

Advance tickets are still required to get into the Sacramento Zoo due to the pandemic.