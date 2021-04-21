ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Investigators have identified the man whose body was discovered in Roseville back in 2019, but how he died still remains a mystery.

Back on Feb. 12, 2019, Roseville police say officers responded to a wooded area near the 600 block of Riverside Avenue after someone reported finding bones. Officers soon discovered what looked like skeletal human remains.

Experts said the remains had been there for around two years, but few other clues — including if foul play was involved in the person’s death — could be determined.

On Wednesday, Roseville police announced that the California Department of Justice – Bureau of Forensic Services had done DNA testing and were able to identify the remains as that of Joseph David Sill.

Sill was a known transient in the Sacramento and Roseville area for several years before he was reported missing in April 2017. Investigators say he spent time around Loaves and Fishes as well as Discovery Park.

Investigators still have not been able to identify how Sill died.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation of Sill’s death is urged to contact detectives at cguild@roseville.ca.us.