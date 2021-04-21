Be the life of the breakfast table with these jokes of the day!

4/20/21

Q: Where do baseball players keep their mitt while driving? A: In the glove compartment.

4/19/21

Q: Did you hear about the restaurant called Karma? A: There’s no menu, you get what you deserve.

4/16/21

Q: What breed of dog likes to take a bath? A: A shampoo-dle

4/14/21

Q: What’s the “saddest” pizza? A: Pepper-lonely pizza

4/13/21

4/9/21

Q: What did the DJ say to the farmer? A: Lettuce turnip the beets!

4/6/21

Q: Why shouldn’t you tell an Easter egg a joke? A: It might crack up.

4/5/21

Q: What kind of animal is best at basketball? A: A score-pion

4/2/21

Q: Why can’t baskeball players go on vacation? A: They’re not allowed to travel.

3/31/21

Q: What do you call someone with an allergy to burned bread? A: Black-toast intolerant

3/24/21

Q: What do you call a bear with no teeth? A: A gummy bear

3/23/21

Yesterday a clown held the door open for me. I thought it was a nice jester.

3/16/21

Q: What kind of award does a dentist receive? A: A little plaque

