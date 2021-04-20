SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is under arrest after a possible hate-related shooting that left two people hurt in Shasta County over the weekend, authorities say.

Late Sunday morning, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in Lakehead to investigate a reported shooting. Witnesses were able to detain the shooting suspect until deputies could get to the scene.

Two people were hurt in the shooting, the sheriff’s office says. One of the victims has since been treated and released, but the second victim remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday.

Detectives believe the suspect, 21-year-old Sacramento resident Silas Matthew Hesselberg, approached a group of people at the boat ramp for no apparent reason.

Hesselberg allegedly called one of the victims a racial slur, then pulled out a handgun and shot the two people.

A hate crime investigation has now begun into the incident. Hesselberg has been arrested and was booked into Shasta County Jail, facing charges of attempted homicide and a civil rights violation.