FAIRFIELD(CBS13) – A Fairfield football player who was shot Easter Sunday is now giving the gift of life.

Daniel Hughes fought for two weeks, just recently passing away from his injuries.

“The best way that we are going to honor him every day is knowing that he helped so many other people,” said Dejon Hughes, Daniel’s Father.

There has always been a special purpose to Daniel’s life, whether it be through playing basketball or football.

But never did Dejon think it would be special enough to save the life of someone close to their own family.

“He is a hero…Daniel is a hero,” he said.

His organs are now saving the lives of five people, including the father of Dejon’s grandson who now has Daniel’s kidney.

“To have to go through this again, I wouldn’t want that on anybody let alone my grandson to have to go through that loss of his father,” Dejon said.

Dejon says Daniel had a passion for giving. He spent time visiting Shriners Hospital in Sacramento and was always there for people who needed him.

It’s not easy thinking about what life will be like without his son especially sitting in the park where Daniel grew up playing.

“I’m totally heartbroken, sitting at this park right now without my son,” he said. “I want to hold you; I want to see your smile I just can’t stop thinking of him.”

Dejon says Daniel would be proud knowing just how big of a difference he is making, even in the lives of those he never knew.

“I love him, son I love you so much,” Dejon said.

Dejon hopes to have a bench or the court at Gary Falati Park named in his son’s honor.