SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There’s an effort underway in Sacramento to get rid of illegal massage businesses.

On Tuesday, Sacramento city leaders will consider passing new rules that require all massage businesses to get a special city permit, which could be revoked if workers are found to engage in prostitution or other illegal activities. The rules would also require businesses to remove lobby window coverings, close by 10 p.m., and forbid employees from wearing any see-through clothing.

Eric guerra – sacramento city councilmember

“Our code officers can go in and see, does this place have bars on the windows, no lighting, have people living in it? Those are clear signs that this is not a massage therapist business, but an illegal massage parlor,” said Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerrra.

Businesses caught violating the new rules could be shut down for two years.